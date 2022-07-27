Flight from DFW to Santa Ana diverted to Los Angeles after mechanical issue

The aircraft is currently unable to move from the runway area, which the FAA says is affecting arriving aircraft.

LOS ANGELES — An American Airlines 737 traveling from DFW Airport to Santa Ana, Calif. was forced to land in Los Angeles after a mechanical issue, affecting arriving aircraft at the airport.

The airport is currently on an FAA ground stop, which the FAA says is affecting the arriving aircraft.

Passengers on the aircraft are being bused to the terminal. No injuries to customers or crew members were reported, out of the 163 customers and six crew on board. Customers deplaned using the forward boarding door, not the emergency exits.

It's unclear what the mechanical issue was yet.