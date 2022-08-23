Dallas nonprofit opens emergency supply center to help flood victims

The staff at Inspired Vision Compassion Center said it wants to make sure flood victims have access to cleaning supplies, masks, gloves, and other critical items.

DALLAS — Governor Greg Abbott held a briefing at Dallas City Hall Tuesday, concerning the storms and flooding that hit many areas across North Texas.

“The affects of this storm has been dramatic,” Abbott said, as he sat next to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Chief Nim Kidd, of the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

Abbott announced he’s signing a disaster declaration, one day after heavy storms hit the region.

“This declaration includes 23 counties across Texas due to damaging winds and heavy rainfall,” said Abbott.

Many flood victims continue dealing with damage. Estimates show more than 15 inches of rain fell across Southeast Dallas alone.

Inspired Vision Compassion Center is among those cleaning water damage. The nonprofit’s staff was working around its own leaky roof to make sure the community’s critical needs are met.

“I had about, what, 10 ceiling tiles over this. So, we had a puddle in here,” Dr. Teadran White said, as she took a look at the storm damage in the building.

White announced the center is opening its emergency supply room for the public. They know flood victims in the area could use the resources.

“It’s very significant. They don’t have extra. They’re barely making it now. With inflation and gas prices going up and everything, they’re already living so close to the edge,” said White.

White shared photos on social media, showing the amount of water flooding streets near the Inspired Vision Compassion Center. The staff immediately thought of how it could help.

“We pulled the things that I thought would be most important. Masks. Gloves. Cleaning products. Disinfectant wipes,” said White.

The stockpile at Inspired Vision Compassion Center is for neighbors’ immediate needs. The cleanup could take days.

While people continue assessing damage from the flooding, neighbors in North Texas are committed to stepping up to help.

“Even though we lost, we’re here to take care of the needs. That’s just what it’s about,” said White.