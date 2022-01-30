Flames engulf two homes under construction in Celina neighborhood

The Celina Fire Department said it responded to the fire around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Field Street.

CELINA, Texas — A large fire disrupted a neighborhood in Celina late Sunday afternoon as residents scrambled to ensure there was no further damage.

The Celina Fire Department said it responded to the fire around 5 p.m. in the 2800 block of Field Street in the Bluewood subdivision. Arriving crews found two homes under construction that were engulfed in flames.

Officials said the fire also sparked a small grass fire in the area. Crews were able to put out the fire without any reported injuries, according to officials.