x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Flames engulf two homes under construction in Celina neighborhood

The Celina Fire Department said it responded to the fire around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Field Street.
Credit: Danny Suges

CELINA, Texas — A large fire disrupted a neighborhood in Celina late Sunday afternoon as residents scrambled to ensure there was no further damage.

The Celina Fire Department said it responded to the fire around 5 p.m. in the 2800 block of Field Street in the Bluewood subdivision. Arriving crews found two homes under construction that were engulfed in flames.

Officials said the fire also sparked a small grass fire in the area. Crews were able to put out the fire without any reported injuries, according to officials.

It's unclear if there was any damage to other homes in the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related Articles

In Other News

Extended interview: Texas business leader says 40 hours of work over 5 days is too much