Fish in Trinity River killed after massive water main break in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — The huge water main break Thursday in Fort Worth didn't just flood the street, it also killed numerous fish in the Trinity River.

"Drinking water has chlorine and this volume was so much, we were not surprised it happened," the City of Fort Worth said.

The city said it checks for fish killed after a water main break. They immediately notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Texas Parks and Wildlife and began collecting the dead fish on Friday.

The extreme heat may be to blame for a massive water main break in downtown Fort Worth, that flooded an entire street Thursday morning. And some officials are calling it one of Fort Worth's largest water main breaks ever.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m., according to city officials. The Fort Worth Water Department posted a video of the massive break, as water surged from a main line and flooded nearby streets along Lancaster Avenue. Officials said Lancaster was shut down from Henderson and Ballinger streets, on the southwest side of downtown Fort Worth.

Crews began working on the broken water main Thursday night and it has since been replaced.

Water rushed inside Cook Children's Child Study Center too, forcing the facility to cancel classes for the day.

A picture posted by the city water department showed what appeared to be a large trench along the curb of a street where the water main broke. The area along the curb was still flooded.