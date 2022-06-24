First-time 'Meet the Breed' dog event happening in Dallas

This two-day educational event gives attendees the opportunity to meet and play with a variety of different dog breeds.

DALLAS — A first-time event is coming to Dallas that will give people the chance to get to know more about a breed of dog they might be interested in adopting.

Dallas' first American Kennel Club Meet the Breeds event is happening at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26.

This two-day educational event gives attendees the opportunity to meet and play with a variety of different dog breeds while learning about responsible pet ownership and how to find the best breed for their lifestyle with help from experts.

Denton's Emily Rose is an American Hairless Terriers breeder, and many of her dogs compete in sports competitions.

"I have a strong focus on really socializing my dogs," Rose said. "We do puppy culture, and I start training my puppies as soon as they're three weeks old."

Along with Rose, Sandi Myers is also a member of the American Kennel Club, as she is the owner of a miniature dachshund, Sammy, who is a therapy dog. Sammy frequently visits hospitals and libraries to help kids with their reading.

"It brings me great joy to volunteer in our community and bring him around," Myers said. "He goes to libraries and children read books to him. It helps them with their reading skills because he's a nonjudgmental listener. And he's a great listener."

Both Auli and Sammy will be at the Meet the Breed event in Dallas. Attendees will be able to meet and play with different dog breeds in booths that depict each breed's country of origin, historical purpose and function.

"What's going on this weekend is what we like to call an educational canine extravaganza," Brandi Munden said, who is the vice president of public relations and communications for the American Kennel Club.

The event is open to the general public. Admission is $20 for children and $30 for adults. There is also upgraded VIP admission available.

“We are thrilled to bring this event to Dallas,” American Kennel Club Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said. “Dallas is known for its dog shows, and we’re so excited to introduce such a dog-friendly city to this unique event where they can see their favorite breeds and learn about new ones.”