First Denton County resident dies from West Nile virus, health officials say

A Denton County resident has died from the West Nile virus, health officials say. This is the first death due to West Nile in the county.

Health officials say due patient confidentiality, no further information will be released.

“Today’s announcement of a community member passing due to West Nile Virus is a stark reminder to us all,” Juan Rodriguez, DCPH chief epidemiologist and assistant director said.

“Mosquitoes can be deadly. We urge community members to utilize the drain, dress, and defend recommendations to protect their families from illness and death.”

The West Nile virus has hit four major counties in North Texas, which includes Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties.

The West Nile virus can affect anyone, although people ages 50 and older have a higher risk of developing a severe infection, the department said.

About 20% of infected people will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

Health officials recommend the following to minimize the risk of contracting West Nile: