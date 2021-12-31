Fireworks and guns: How using them illegally can get you in trouble on New Year's Eve

Celebratory gunfire can be punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine as large as $4,000.

DALLAS — Police departments across North Texas are posting reminders on social media about how using fireworks and guns illegally while celebrating New Year's Eve can spell big trouble.

In Texas cities with populations of 100,000 or more, celebratory gunfire is illegal. Dallas State Sen. Royce West put together this law in 1995.

The Dallas and Fort Worth Police Departments also both recently posted reminders of this law on social media, noting that celebratory gunfire can be punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine as large as $4,000.

In the Dallas Police Department's Facebook post, it also says "a bullet fired in the air can travel up to 2 miles before falling back down at a speed between 300 and 700 feet per second, fast enough to kill."

The North Texas cities with a population larger than 100,000 include:

Dallas

Fort Worth

Arlington

Plano

Irving

Garland

Frisco

McKinney

Grand Prairie

Denton

Carrollton

Mesquite

Richardson

Lewisville

Allen

Even though state law does allow for the selling and usage of fireworks during certain times of the year, city and local ordinances in Texas also play a role in how they can be used.

For their part, Dallas and Fort Worth both have banned fireworks, and using them within city limits can cost someone up to $2,000 as a fine. Officers can also take away the opened fireworks.

The Dallas Police Department shared a similar message last year, saying that the department received 166 illegal fireworks calls and 539 random gunfire calls on New Year's Even in 2019.

