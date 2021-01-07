28 minutes of fireworks: Display being set up at Panther Island Pavilion for 'Fort Worth's Fourth'

Fort Worth's Fourth is one of the largest Independence Day celebrations in North Texas. There could be a record turnout this year.

FORT WORTH, Texas — It takes almost a year to prepare for a big fireworks show.

"We start July 5th for next year," laughed Mike Wagner. He is president of Extreme Pyrotechnics.

Wagner is in charge one of the largest fireworks shows in North Texas. He and his team of more than a dozen people have been setting up all week at Panther Island Pavilion for Fort Worth's Fourth.

"They're probably going to have a record crowd," he said.

All the recent shows he's done have seen more people, following the pandemic.

Shanna Cate, the programming manager at Tarrant Regional Water District, is ready to kick off the weekend. She said the holiday festivities start on Saturday with Rockin' the River. There will be tubing, live bands and a smaller fireworks show. It's a warmup for the big event, Fort Worth's Fourth.

"Things are opening back up, and we are excited to host it," said Cate. "It's a really big area so there is plenty of room for people to spread out."

Fort Worth's Fourth is a free event. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. People are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, pop-up tents, arrive early, grab a spot and spread out around the Trinity River to watch the big fireworks show.

There will be many food and beverage vendors.

Ray Johnston Band will be on the main stage right at opening, followed by Party Machine.

There will also be an F-16 flyover.

The fireworks show put on by Extreme Pyrotechnics begins at 9:30 p.m. It will be 28 minutes, synchronized to music.

In 2020, there was still a big fireworks display, but no one in the crowd to watch.

"It was the eeriest thing in the world," said Wagner. "We were the only people here."

The most rewarding part for him is hearing the crowd cheer at the end of the show, which is why Wagner is ready to have people back in-person at Fort Worth's Fourth.