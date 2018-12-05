Firefighters were searching for a man who reportedly fell off of a pontoon boat on Grapevine Lake on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Flower Mound firefighters were dispatched to the lake about 2:30 p.m.

A caller reported that man, believed to be about 40 years old, fell off the boat and was not wearing a life jacket, Flower Mound Fire Department spokeswoman Molly Fox said.

Crews were searching for the man on the northwest side of the lake, near High Road and Lakewood Lane. Texas Game Wardens were also helping with the search.

