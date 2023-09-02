Firefighters respond to 60 EMS calls, 25 patients treated Saturday at TCU game, mostly heat-related illnesses

Five people were taken to local hospitals, officials said. The rest were treated at the scene.

FORT WORTH, Texas — In a shocking game between TCU and Colorado on Saturday, the heat outside didn't let up -- resulting in more than 60 EMS calls during the game.

A MedStar911 spokesperson confirmed to WFAA that there were 25 total patients treated at the TCU game for mostly heat-related illnesses. Five people were taken to local hospitals while the rest of the patients were treated at the scene.

Kyle Clay, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson, said there were 32 firefighters working EMS standby at the game. They arrived at 9 a.m. and as of 3:21 p.m., they had responded to 60 EMS calls. Not all of those calls were heat-related he said, but the majority of them were.