Dallas firefighters extinguished a two-alarm apartment fire Friday near White Rock Lake.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the call around 11:15 a.m. at the Oaks at White Rock Apartments in the 9000 block of Poppy Drive near Casa Linda, officials said.

Smoke was seen coming from the roof of the three-story building. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in about an hour, officials said.

Four units suffered water and smoke damage, but officials say the Red Cross will provide assistance for these residents.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was accidental.

A worker accidentally ignited combustible materials with a heat gun while working in the complex, investigators said.

No injuries were reported.