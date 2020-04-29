Firefighter suffers minor injuries in far North Dallas apartment fire

Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to the fire at 2:19 p.m. at The Edge Apartments on Rosemeade Parkway.

A firefighter was injured in a two-alarm apartment fire in far North Dallas Wednesday, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to the fire at 2:19 p.m. at The Edge Apartments on Rosemeade Parkway.

Smoke was billowing out of a unit on the top story of the three-floor complex when firefighters arrived. The fire quickly spread to other apartment units in the building, prompting firefighters to evacuate the building.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews used ladder pipes to control the fire to the point where they could go back in the building to fight the fire, which took nearly 50 firefighters about an hour to extinguish, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

The fire caused minimal structural damage, but some units sustained water damage as a result of the fire extinguishers. All residents escaped safely, but one firefighter suffered minor burn injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.