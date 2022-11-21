Fired Dallas officer pointed gun at fellow officer in Uber before it discharged into sunroof, warrant says

Officer Anthony Heims was fired over the alleged incident, which happened early Friday, the affidavit said.

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer who was fired over an aggravated assault charge was accused of pointing a gun at the head of a fellow officer while they rode in an Uber, before the gun discharged into the sunroof, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Officer Anthony Heims was fired Friday over the alleged incident, which happened early Friday, the affidavit said.

An Uber driver had called 911 and reported that a back seat passenger shot a front seat passenger.

Police responded and found one man near the Uber driver and found Heims in the back seat of the Uber. The Uber driver told officers that Heims had pointed a gun at the head of the other passenger as he was driving them to a gated community, the affidavit said.

The Uber driver told police that the two passengers "struggled over the pistol, which discharged into the roof of the vehicle, damaging the sunroof," according to the affidavit.

The officers then recovered Heims' pistol from the front passenger seat of the vehicle and handcuffed him, the affidavit said.

Heims' pistol had one fired cartridge in the chamber, detectives found.

When the other passenger was interviewed by police, he said he was intoxicated and that his ears were ringing after hearing a gunshot.

The passenger told police that he "did not recall how he came to be in possession of the pistol but did place it in the right front passenger seat after the gunshot."

No further details were released.

Heim's attorney, Robert Rogers, released a statement Saturday following the firing.

“A rush to judgment and a hurried investigation do not serve the best interests of justice," Rogers said. "My client will appeal.”