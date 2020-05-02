DALLAS — Flames inside a high-rise apartment were caused by a wheelchair that caught fire, officials say.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to a fire call around 6 a.m. Wednesday at the Cliff Manor Apartments near the 2400 block of Fort Worth Avenue.

Investigators say the blaze was sparked by a wheelchair at the elderly housing community.

Firefighters say when they arrived at the complex they could see light smoke coming from the top floor. When they reached the unit where the smoke was coming from, they say the sprinkler system had already extinguished the fire.

Medics say an elderly man was in the unit when the fire sparked. He was transported to the hospital for a pre-existing medical condition, according to officials.

Authorities say no one was injured during the incident.

