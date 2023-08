Officials say the building which caught fire was more than a century old.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth firefighters put out a fire in a historic building Saturday night in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards.

No one was injured, officials say. The build, which is more than a century old, currently housed the Cantina Cadillac Bar, 124 W Exchange Ave.

Everyone was safely evacuated from the building, officials said, but the roof of the building collapsed and the structure could be compromised.