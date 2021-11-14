Fire destroys old Mineral Wells High School building: 'Sad to see memories go up in smoke'

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

MINERAL WELLS, Texas — "Sad to see memories go up in smoke." That's the feeling many longtime Mineral Wells residents are feeling amid a large fire at a historic building Sunday evening.

The fire happened at the old Mineral Wells High School building. Crews began responding at around 7:30 p.m., according to the city's police chief, Dean Sullivan.

"Structure is a total loss," Sullivan told WFAA. He said there were no injuries reported.

Multiple agencies also responded to the fire, including the Weatherford Fire Department and other departments from Parker County.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

"It's a historic landmark to the city, where so many people in the older generation have memories of their childhood. To have a true old landmark like this disappear is hurtful," longtime resident Dustin Cage said.