DALLAS — An early morning fire destroyed 11 semi-trucks at a manufacturing plant in Grand Prairie Thursday, officials said.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department said it responded to the fire around 4:30 a.m. at the Poly-America plant.

The fire was extinguished and turned into a hazmat situation as crews cleaned up diesel fuel.