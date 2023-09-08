Fire crews in Parker County knock down small, fast-spreading blaze before it becomes North Texas' next big fire

Two empty mobile homes were destroyed by the fire that popped up off of Highway 199. The cause is being investigated.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews from Parker County Emergency Service District 1 put out a fast-moving fire that popped up Wednesday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. along Highway 199 -- preventing it from turning into something more significant.

Crews arrived within 6 minutes of the fire being reported, officials said.

The fire started near two empty mobile homes that wound up being destroyed by the blaze.

Crews arrived on scene so quickly that they prevented any other threatened homes from being impacted.

However, the blaze moved to a field near the mobile homes and consumed two acres before crews contained it.