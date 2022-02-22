Fire breaks out at former Trade Days in McKinney

McKinney Fire officials said the fire was in a vendor building on the north side. As of Tuesday morning, fire investigators are on the scene determining the cause.

MCKINNEY, Texas — A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a former Third Monday Trade Days business, according to the McKinney Fire Department.

Smoke could be seen from a distance as the fire spread through the Trade Days location on University Drive in McKinney, fire officials said.

This is located just south of the Soil Conservation Service Site 4 Reservoir and east of McKinney's Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital. Drivers can also see this location from Highway 380.

McKinney Fire officials said the fire was in a vendor building on the north side. As of Tuesday morning, fire investigators are on the scene determining the cause.

Photos from the scene showed a destroyed structure that was badly burned.

The location just west of Central Expressway has a storied past. It was land once claimed by the Kiowa Indians and a former base and training ground for the Mexican-American war. It was one of the last and oldest trade markets in all North Texas.

Did you see the smoke? A fire broke out early this morning at the former Trade Days location on University. The fire was in a vendor building in the north side. Fire investigators are on the scene determining the cause. pic.twitter.com/ePMVhHxYLF — mckinneyfire (@mckinneytxfire) February 22, 2022

Darrell Lewis, a long-time history teacher, took an interest when he and his family purchased the 30-acre property in 1995.

In December 2021, Lewis decided to close up the market for good. Dec. 17-19 were the last trade days in McKinney. A similar trade days format started in January at a new location, the Southfork Ranch in Parker, home of the iconic "Dallas" television show.