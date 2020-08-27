Crews control flames after fire breaks out at DeSoto ISD Service Center

According to the fire chief, crews had to be extra careful because several chemicals inside the maintenance building caught fire.

A fire broke out early Thursday morning at DeSoto Independent School District's Service Center, officials said.

DeSoto firefighters responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. at the 200 block of West Parkerville Road.

Crews said flames were coming out through the roof when they arrived and said they had problems entering the building.

The fire chief said firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the office area in the building.

Firefighters are expected to remain on scene for a few more hours.