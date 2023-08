The fire happened at the station at 2155 East Rosemeade Parkway.

CARROLLTON, Texas — Fire crews responded to a large blaze at a fire station in Carrollton on Sunday night.

The fire happened at the station at 2155 East Rosemeade Parkway, near Kelly Boulevard.

The flames appeared to be out as of 10:20 p.m. as crews remained at the scene.

Details such as a possible cause are unknown at this time.