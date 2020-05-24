1 dead in north Dallas shooting

A Dallas man faces a murder charge after admitting to police he shot a man who later died.

According to police, Derek Youngblood, 43, drove away from a shooting scene Saturday after several witnesses called 911 from the 9600 block of Ferris Branch Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Witnesses told police Youngblood and another person shot at each other.

Police found Youngblood after doing a traffic stop at 10000 Ferndale Road. His girlfriend was driving, and Youngblood had a gunshot wound in his hand. Police confiscated two rifles from the car and took Youngblood to a hospital for treatment.

The man Youngblood shot was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. After treatment, Youngblood admitted to Dallas police he shot the man.

Youngblood was arrested and now faces a murder charge. The man who was shot will not be named until next of kin have been notified.