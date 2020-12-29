3 people in Parker County attacked by stray cat that tested positive for rabies

Parker County officials said three people were attacked by the stray cat. The animal was later euthanized.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office is warning the public after a stray cat attacked three people last week.

The cat tested positive for rabies and euthanized, authorities said.

On Dec. 24, a 21-year-old woman was bitten by an adult feral male yellow tabby cat while trying to interact with it near the 3400 block of FM 52 in Whitt.

Two days later, officials said a 74-year-old man was attacked in his front yard by the same cat and bitten numerous times.

Parker County officials said the man wasn't trying to interact with the cat when the attack occurred.

A third person, who works for animal control was also attacked but was not injured, according to officials.

Local animal control officers said they are searching the area for any remaining feral cats.

In the meantime, Sheriff Larry Fowler is urging residents to avoid any contact with feral animals.