A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle near the 2900 block of South Freeway in Fort Worth early Thursday morning, Fort Worth police told WFAA.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash happened at the northbound entrance ramp to South Freeway, according to officials.

The driver of the vehicle was still there when authorities got on the scene.

Investigators are on scene gathering more details, officials said.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.