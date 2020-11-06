FEMA denies appeal for disaster declaration for millions in damages left by October 2019 tornadoes

Last week, Mayor Johnson sent letters to Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz to bring their attention to stalemate with FEMA after the agency denied the April request

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied an appeal for a major disaster declaration for the more than $38 million in damage left by the October 2019 tornadoes, Dallas officials say.

Three tornadoes, including an EF-3, tore through part of Dallas leaving significant damage to homes, schools and businesses. Some residents sustained minor injuries, but no deaths were reported.

Last week, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson sent letters to senators John Corny and Ted Cruz to bring their attention to the stalemate with FEMA. The agency denied a disaster declaration request in April 2020.

After learning of Wednesday’s denial, Mayor Johnson issued the following statement:

"I am stunned by FEMA’s decision and extremely disappointed that our request for assistance became a bureaucratic game at the federal level — one that leaves Dallas taxpayers on the hook for tens of millions of dollars in damage while we are still contending with a pandemic. The EF-3 tornado that struck North Dallas on October 20, 2019, was clearly a major disaster. Anyone who saw the wreckage the morning of October 21 could attest to that.

"I am grateful to our Congressional delegation, including Senators Cornyn and Cruz, for their advocacy on our behalf. I have already spoken to Senator Cornyn, who told me he is not ready to give up on finding relief for our city. We are going to continue to fight for fairness for Dallas taxpayers."