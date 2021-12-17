Crash involving FedEx truck closes some lanes of southbound I-35E

The semi-truck flipped on its side and caught fire, police said. The truck driver was able to get out of the wreckage with minor injuries.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — A crash in Lewisville has closed down some lanes on Interstate 35E, police said.

The crash involved a FedEx tractor-trailer that was traveling in the express lanes of southbound I-35E and crashed into the concrete divider near the Corporate Road exit lane, police said.

Another vehicle was hit by debris from the semi-truck crash and that driver had minor injuries, police said.

Crews were working to clean up an oil spill.

The crash is still being investigated.