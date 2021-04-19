One person was found in the back seat and the other in the front passenger seat. Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said no one was in the driver's seat.

HOUSTON — Federal investigators are looking into a deadly Tesla crash near The Woodlands that happened over the weekend.

Two people were killed in the fiery crash. It was a crash that Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said happened without anyone in the driver’s seat.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are both looking into the cause of the wreck. Herman says one person was found in the front passenger seat and the other in the back seat.

Herman also said it took nearly four hours to put the fire out.

The NHTSA sent us the following statement:

"NHTSA is aware of the tragic crash involving a Tesla vehicle outside of Houston, Texas. NHTSA has immediately launched a Special Crash Investigation team to investigate the crash. We are actively engaged with local law enforcement and Tesla to learn more about the details of the crash and will take appropriate steps when we have more information."

And the NTSB tweeted that their investigators will be here this afternoon. They tweeted: "The NTSB, in coordination with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, is sending two investigators to conduct a safety investigation of the fatal Apr. 17, 2021, Tesla vehicle crash near Spring, TX."

Tesla founder Elon Musk tweeted Saturday about the safety record of Autopilot. He said drivers with it turned on are 10 times less likely to get in a wreck than those in normal vehicles.