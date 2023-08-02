Petition filed against City of College Station alleging coverup of officer-involved shooting that killed college student

In February, Mark Bennett Hopkins was killed in an officer-involved shooting in College Station. Now, a petition has being filed alleging a cover-up.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Editor's Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that a lawsuit was being filed. A petition has only been filed as of Monday, Oct. 9. We apologize for this error and have made corrections to the article to accurately reflect the situation.

A petition has been filed by Doyle Dennis LLP against the City of College Station for an officer-involved shooting that left one dead in February.

On Feb. 8 around 6 a.m., officers attempted to serve a search warrant for a home in the 900 block of Spring Loop. That warrant left one person--Mark Bennett Hopkins, 22--dead after an officer-involved shooting. Afterward, at a College Station Police press conference, officers claimed that they did knock and announce their presence before going into the home where they came into contact with Hopkins who was armed with a shotgun.

However, the petition filed against the city claims that what took place was a "military-style raid" using a flash-bang device as part of their entry. The whole thing took place around 6:00 a.m. when residents would have likely been asleep. The petition states that CSPD proceeded into the home in full-scale military tactical gear "based on a 'glaringly false' warrant".

Hopkins father, Geoffrey shared with Six News how appalled he is with CSPD's lack of evidence against his son, and wants justice for his family. He stated, "They tried to implicate my son in this situation which he had no involvement in, we're looking to clear this up quite honestly. We wanna clear his name, our family name and get to the truth in the matter of this story."

According to the petition, CSPD was looking for alleged drug dealer Abraham Eli Escobar who was the boyfriend of Lauren Decoux, Hopkins' roommate at the time. Escobar did not live at the rental house with his girlfriend and was not present at the time of the raid. On the warrant, police listed Hopkins and Alyssa Wilson, Hopkins' girlfriend who was present at the time of the raid as suspects, despite neither of them having a criminal history.

The petition claims that in order to secure the warrant CSPD employee Lovelace falsely claimed, under oath, that Escobar had transferred money to Mark Hopkins via Venmo.

In a statement, Alyssa Wilson confirmed that she and Mark were woken up and stunned by the explosion of a flash-bang grenade and the shattering of a window. She said during the commotion they did not hear any knocking or attempts by raid members to identify themselves. Instead, Wilson says Mark had told her to call 911 because he thought they were being burglarized. Wilson says she struggled to find her phone and, in a panic, hid in the closet as Mark grabbed the shotgun.

According to the petition police then forced their way into the room, and still did not identify themselves. Wilson said she then heard instantaneous gunfire and witnessed Mark fall to the ground after he was repeatedly shot. Wilson was then detained for eight hours and had her phone and laptop seized by police. To this day her laptop has not been returned.

The petition claims that police knew Escobar wasn't at that address at the time of the raid because his car was not parked at or near the home.

The same day that the officer-involved shooting occurred, CSPD reported that they had arrested two other individuals--Scott and Leslie Siddons--on charges of engaging in criminal activity. One week later, College Station Police arrested Abraham Eli Escobar with the help of the Houston Police Department and charged him with multiple drug-related crimes, money laundering, and engaging in criminal activity.

Per CSPD protocol, the officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave.

Additionally, during a press conference after the events of that day, College Station Police Chief Billy Couch said that the body cam footage would not be released to the public.

Roughly one month after the events that day, on March 23, the Brazos County Grand Jury no billed Officer Dakota Norris--the officer involved in the shooting--saying that they found "that no criminal conduct occurred." Norris returned to full duty four days later, on March 27.

Geoffrey Hopkins believes the City's lack of transparency raises many troubling questions, stating "We want to know who is responsible for initiating and executing the false affidavit that led to the death of our son--and we want to investigate the conduct and claims of College Station PD before, during, and after the attack on Mark and Alyssa."

The petition filed in the District Court of Brazos County also says that CSPD has only allowed the Hopkins family to view "abbreviated and highly edited body camera footage". According to a press release from Doyle Dennis LLP, Hopkins' family looks to have the city "...uncover the full truth about what led to the untimely and unjustifiable death" of Mark that day.

Mark's mother, Cynthia, also gave a statement in the release, saying "College Station police are sworn to protect our kids, not recklessly endanger them. The profound sorrow and grief our family feels is surpassed only by the disappointment in and anger over how this entire situation has been handled by the City of College Station. The police destroyed his life and refuse to tell us who or why did this. As parents, we will never experience Mark's college graduation, a beautiful wedding or the grandchildren we looked forward to enjoying with him, and this wonderful girlfriend, the woman he hoped to marry, lost the love of her life. She had to watch him be murdered over false police information."

The City of College Station has given an official statement to KAGS in response to the lawsuit. It can be found below:

"The Texas Ranger conducted an independent, thorough, fair, and transparent investigation, and the City is confident in their findings. The Brazos County grand jury also reviewed the matter and returned a No Bill, finding no criminal conduct by the officer involved. The loss of life is always tragic, and the City sympathizes with everyone involved. However, the City of College Station disagrees strongly with the statements made by the family's attorney. The City has met and worked with the family's attorney while complying with the law, has cooperated with the family, and has offered to meet directly with them. The City will respond accordingly to the petition to investigate the claim before a suit is filed, as the matter is related to a pending criminal case involving Abraham Escobar and others."

This story is developing. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

