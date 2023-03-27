FC Dallas' Sebastian Lletget says he's being extorted, will commit to mental wellness program after viral cheating rumors

The midfielder apologized to his fiancé, singer Becky G, in the note. He also said allegations resulted in a public social media spectacle with more lies than truth.

FRISCO, Texas — After missing a game against LAFC last weekend, FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget released a statement on his Instagram Monday morning addressing Internet rumors that he allegedly was unfaithful to his fiancé, star Latin-American singer Becky G.

Becky G was trending on Twitter on Thursday, March 23, after a "ghost" Instagram account made the allegations against Lletget. Neither Becky G nor Lletget had posted to their social media accounts prior to Lletget's Instagram note on Monday morning.

Lletget, who is a regular starter for FC Dallas in the midfield, was also notably missing from the game-day roster for Saturday's match against LAFC.

In Lletget's Instagram statement, he said he has "struggled with personal and acute anxiety compounded by my own denial, pride and bad decisions." He continued to say that "in the last several weeks, during a moment that I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot."

Lletget said the person did not get what they wanted and the situation has since "become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life." Read the full post below:

Lletget was traded to FC Dallas from the New England Revolution in the middle of 2022 season. The midfielder has played in 16 matches for FC Dallas, starting 15 of those, and has recorded one goal and six assists.

The only public sighting of Becky G since these rumors went viral online was an appearance at an Angel City FC match, the Los Angeles club within the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

FC Dallas officials told WFAA it did not have any additional comment regarding Lletget's Instagram post.