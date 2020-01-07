6 FC Dallas players test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Florida

After arriving in Orlando, two players received positive test results for COVID-19. As testing continued, four more players tested positive.

Six FC Dallas players have tested positive for COVID-19 since the team arrived in Orlando, Fla.

FC Dallas players, coaches and staff departed for Orlando on June 27. Every member tested negative for COVID-19 through an MLS-mandated testing service before leaving.

After arriving in Orlando for the MLS is Back Tournament, FC Dallas had two players test positive for COVID-19. The players were immediately isolated from the team.

As testing continued, four more players received positive test results.

After talking to MLS medical officials, FC Dallas isolated these four players along with all FC Dallas players and staff in Orlando.

All members will remain quarantined in their respective hotel rooms until everyone can get test results for COVID-19.

FC Dallas released a statement about the cases Wednesday afternoon.