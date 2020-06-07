MLS withdraws FC Dallas from 'MLS is back' tournament after 10 players test positive for COVID-19

Ten players and one coach have tested positive for COVID-19 since arriving in Florida.

Major League Soccer has made the decision to withdraw FC Dallas from the "MLS is Back" tournament, scheduled in Orlando from July 8th - August 11th.

This decision comes after 10 FC Dallas players and one coach have tested positive for COVID-19 since the team arrived in Florida. According to a statement from the team, everyone had previously tested negative before traveling to Florida.

"As we continue to focus on the well-being of our players, coaches and staff who are in isolation in Orlando, we understand it is not in their best interests to compete at this time," said FC Dallas Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez. "While we’re disappointed, the health and safety of our traveling delegation as well as our league partners is our highest priority."

FC Dallas will work with MLS and health officials to safely return the team to Texas.

“We absolutely agree with the league’s decision to withdraw FC Dallas from the MLS is Back Tournament out of safety concerns for our players and staff,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “We’re looking forward to resuming the 2020 season once the entire club is healthy and in position to play competitive matches at the highest level.”