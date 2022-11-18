FBI looking for missing Fort Worth man last seen in Mexico

Joe Joshua Sanchez was last seen visiting family in Mexico but has not been heard from since earlier this week, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 23-year-old man who was last seen after crossing the border and visiting family.

Joe Joshua Sanchez, who's from Fort Worth, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Officials say he traveled by bus from Dallas to Laredo and slept in the bus station Monday night. He was also said to have visited family and friends after arriving in Laredo.

He then traveled across a bridge to Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, and was visiting family there but has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as being 5'9", around 135 pounds with black hair and dark brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and a black muscle T-shirt and blue jeans. He has a tattoo of praying hands on his right forearm.