FBI, Homeland Security warned about increase in threats toward law enforcement

The FBI raid at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home has sparked a nationwide warning of violence.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Federal authorities are warning law enforcement officials and the public about the possibility of domestic terrorist acts across the United States.

It all stems from the federal investigation focusing on a residence of former President Donald Trump.

"I applaud them for putting out the bulletin," Daryl Johnson said.

Johnson is a domestic terrorism expert trained on radical hate groups he suspects will retaliate after a search warrant at the private resort home of Trump.

"This recent search down in Florida has definitely served as a catalyst to inspire people to conduct violent attacks," said Johnson.

A source confirmed to WFAA that the Department of Homeland Security and FBI officials warned of increased threats after the Mar-A-Lago search.

Last week, the FBI said a gunman died in a standoff after trying to enter the FBI's Cincinnati office.

WFAA confirmed security has been beefed up at the FBI and other federal offices in both Dallas and Fort Worth.

A statement from the FBI Dallas office includes concerns about violence and threats of violence to law enforcement, including FBI agents. They describe the threats as reprehensible and dangerous and urge if you see anything suspicious, report it immediately.

The bulletin makes mention of threats which involve placing dirty bombs at FBI headquarters and calls for civil war and armed rebellion.

Johnson explained why Texas could also be a target area.

"Law enforcement personnel in red states need to take this warning seriously because they have more people that subscribe to these antigovernment and racist hateful beliefs," said Johnson.

The former government employee wrote a book on political extremism called "Hateland." He now does consulting to agencies and corporations across the country.

Johnson considers safety everyone's job.