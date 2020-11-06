Fathers and sons gather for silent protest in Fort Worth

While most protests are large and loud, this group of demonstrators took a different approach.

FORT WORTH, Texas — While most protests are large and loud, a group of fathers and sons took a different approach Wednesday, by making their voices heard without saying anything at all.

“I wanted to do something different,” said Darius Ingram, organizer of the Wednesday’s silent protest downtown. “If you are loud and being violent, sometimes you’re not going to get anywhere.”

The demonstration, calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustice, began with a moment of silence for George Floyd at the historic courthouse followed by a march through downtown, where fathers led their sons.

“I tell my son all the time, ‘One day daddy’s going to leave this earth before you, and I got to make sure you’re a good productive citizen behind me to make things better for the world,’” Ingram said.

Two deputies bowed their heads with the demonstrators at the courthouse. A uniformed officer took a knee with them at a police sub station.

David James III and his two sons were among the demonstrators.

“There are so many different ways to impact the situation and to impact the social injustices that have taken place,” James said.

While marching and chanting have a place, Ingram said, sometimes the sound of silence speaks volumes to those willing to listen.

“We want to show people that there are different ways to communicate,” James said.