A Richardson father sentenced to life in prison over his daughter's death wants a new trial.

Wesley Mathews is expected to be in court Thursday morning, where a judge will announce her decision.

Earlier in August, Judge Amber Givens-Davis took the appeal under advisement and spent some time considering both arguments.

In June, Mathews pleaded guilty to injuring a child by omission. His 3-year-old daughter Sherin was found dead in a culvert weeks after she was reported missing in 2017.

Mathews claims the little girl died after she choked on milk and that he placed her body in the ditch near their home.

After the guilty plea in June, jurors decided his sentence of life in prison, a punishment he testified he would willingly serve.

RELATED: Richardson father begins life sentence in death of Sherin Mathews

Mathews’ attorneys argued that photos shown to the jury during that sentencing phase were graphic and they prejudice jurors against him.



Prosecutors told the judge they were careful about the photos they chose to enter into evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: