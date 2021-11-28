Father says 3-year-old daughter was shot in Fort Worth, according to police

FORT WORTH, Texas — A father told authorities that his 3-year-old daughter was shot in Fort Worth Sunday, according to police.
Police said the father walked into the lobby of the Tarrant County Jail off Lamar Street on Sunday around 3 p.m. holding his young daughter.
According to police, it's believed the child was shot while inside a vehicle in the Stockyards area of the city, which is roughly 3 miles from the jail.
The child's condition is unknown at this time.
Further details, including what happened in the moments before the shooting and how exactly the child was shot, were not immediately released by police as the investigation continues.