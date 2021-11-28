Father says 3-year-old daughter was shot in Fort Worth, according to police

Police say the father walked into the Tarrant County Jail lobby Sunday holding his daughter.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A father told authorities that his 3-year-old daughter was shot in Fort Worth Sunday, according to police.

Police said the father walked into the lobby of the Tarrant County Jail off Lamar Street on Sunday around 3 p.m. holding his young daughter.

According to police, it's believed the child was shot while inside a vehicle in the Stockyards area of the city, which is roughly 3 miles from the jail.

The child's condition is unknown at this time.