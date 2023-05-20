Father accuses Midlothian elementary school of mistreatment during altercation at park with son

The school said in a statement issued to parents that there was a misunderstanding with reservations at the park, leading teachers to call the police.

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — A Midlothian ISD elementary school has released a statement following the release of a video showing an altercation between a father with his son and teachers at a park who called police after asking him to leave.

Footage from the video published on Facebook by that father, Broderick Russel, shows he and his son on a bench at Kimmel Park. The school, J.R. Irvin Elementary, had rented a pavilion at the park for fifth grade park day.

Russel in the video states that teachers from the school had asked he and his son to leave, which he argued against as the school had only rented out a pavilion at the park, not the entire park, which he says he confirmed with the city's parks and recreation department.

Elementary staff in the video can be seen calling 911 and talking with police, who eventually show up and talk with Russel.

"The teachers were uncomfortable with the filming due to the safety of students," the school said in a statement. "They eventually had to resort to calling the police."

Footage shows Russel speaking with police, who tell Russel they can't make him leave the park but advise him not to video any kids at the park.

"I don't come out here to video my kid, I come out here to let my kid play," Russell says in the video.

J.R. Irvin Elementary Principal Khourie Jones says in the statement that student safety is the school's top priority and that no fifth grade students were never in danger.

The teachers called the police as a precaution," Jones wrote in the statement.

"Midlothian ISD and J.R. Irvin Elementary prioritize our students' safety and security."