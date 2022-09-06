Splash pad temporarily closed at North Texas park after parents report kids are sick

A popular water feature at Robert Smith Family Park in Fate is temporarily shut down, after two parents complained of children getting sick from a recent visit.

FATE, Texas — Signs have been posted around Robert Smith Family Park advising visitors the splash pad is temporarily closed.

The City of Fate shut down the popular water feature on Thursday, June 9, after receiving calls from two parents who reported their children complained of feeling ill after visiting the splash pad.

“We’re very disappointed,” said Deborah Rasmussen, as she showed up to the park with a friend and a group of children whose plans to splash around were stalled.

Staffers with the City of Fate said they wanted to be proactive while investigating.

“We take very seriously our reports. So, we wanted to make sure that water was clean,” said Jessica Larson, with the City of Fate.

Crews immediately closed off the splash pad, as a precaution. Staff collected samples to send to North Texas Water Municipal District for testing. They also sanitized the splash pad, playground, and other areas around the park.

“We’ve brought out our health inspector to make sure that everything is clear,” said Larson.

Notices around the park and online advise visitors the spray water is recirculated and unsafe to drink. Children who aren’t potty-trained should wear diapers. Anyone who has been ill within two weeks is prohibited from using the splash pad.

City staffers say water at the park feature is tested daily and all readings were within parameters.

“Again, we do not show any signs that the water is unsafe. We just want to be proactive to make sure that it is safe,” added Larson.

City workers say they hope to reopen the splash pad at Robert Smith Family Park sometime Friday, June 10, once the water test results are returned.