Police investigating after one person, dog killed in crash near Deep Ellum

Crews have closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 45 at Interstate 30, near Deep Ellum due to the crash.

DALLAS — The southbound lanes at Interstate 45 at Interstate 30, near Deep Ellum, are closed following a fatal crash Wednesday night, Dallas police said.

Dallas police were called to the scene around 9:55 p.m., after an 18-wheeler crash.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was ejected and fell below onto the roadway, eastbound 30, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A dog was also killed in the crash.

At this time, police said the cause of the crash is under investigation, as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.