Police investigating after one person, dog killed in crash near Deep Ellum

DALLAS — The southbound lanes at Interstate 45 at Interstate 30, near Deep Ellum, are closed following a fatal crash Wednesday night, Dallas police said.
Dallas police were called to the scene around 9:55 p.m., after an 18-wheeler crash.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was ejected and fell below onto the roadway, eastbound 30, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A dog was also killed in the crash.
At this time, police said the cause of the crash is under investigation, as crews work to clear the scene.
This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.