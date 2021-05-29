1 person killed, multiple injured in Dallas crash, police say

An investigation into the crash is underway, according to police.

DALLAS — At least one person has died following an overnight crash in Dallas, police said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Illinois Avenue and Kiest Boulevard.

A 4-door Kia headed east on East Illinois Avenue was trying to turn left onto Kiest Boulevard, police said. A Chevy Trailblazer was headed west on East Illinois Avenue at the time. The cars collided, with the front right of the Kia hitting the front left of the Trailblazer.

Police said all the passengers of the cars were taken to local hospitals, where one person was pronounced dead. Officials have not yet been able to identify those involved.

An investigation into the crash is underway, according to police.