Fatal Burleson crash occurred during experimental plane's first flight

Earl Kirkpatrick, 85, was killed when his plane struck high voltage power lines, according to the medical examiner.

The plane that crashed in Burleson on Saturday was on its first flight, according to the son of the pilot.

Forrest Kirkpatrick said he and his father Earl had spent seven years building the plane together.

"He was so excited and proud to get to take it up for the first time," said Forrest Kirkpatrick in a Facebook post.

The medical examiner said 85-year-old Earl Kirkpatrick died of electrocution when his plane struck high voltage electrical wires.

"He was a fantastic pilot and an even better person," said Forrest Kirkpatrick.

His son said he was listening to the radio for his father's flight, and heard Earl Kirkpatrick said he was returning to the airport and losing altitude.

He crashed a short time later.

The owner of a paint warehouse near the crash site said it could've been much worse.

He said the plane hit a steel beam in the roof of his facility, then crashed into the parking lot.