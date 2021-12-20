18-year-old charged after police say he left scene of head-on, wrong-way crash that killed boy

A 5-year-old boy died at the scene. A 14-year-old had to be airlifted to Cooks Children’s Hospital with severe injuries.

RHOME, Texas — An 18-year-old driver faces serious charges after police said he drove off from the scene of a wrong-way, head-on collision that killed a 5-year-old boy. A 14-year-old also needed to be airlifted to the hospital.

The Rhome Police Department said that Christopher Fowler has been charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of accident involving injury or death, both second-degree felonies. He also faces an additional third-degree felony count of accident involving injury or death.

Police said around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Fowler drove his Nissan Xterra north in the southbound lanes of US HWY287 in Rhome and hit a Toyota Camry, carrying a family of six, head-on. Police said Fowler drove off from the scene without calling for help.

A 5-year-old boy in the Camry died at the scene. A 14-year-old had to be airlifted to Cooks Children’s Hospital with severe injuries. No identities have been released at this time.

Roughly 15 hours later - around 4:30 p.m. - after a search involving the Rhome Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety, police arrested Fowler at his Northlake home.