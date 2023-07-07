Fatal accident involving pedestrian and 18-wheeler on I-30, police say

Based on physical evidence, investigators say it appears the pedestrian was in the lane of travel when hit and killed.

ROYSE CITY, Texas — Investigators are still waiting to find out the identity of a woman involved in a fatal accident on Interstate 30, according to the Royse City Police Department.

Royse City police received a call on July 7 at 2:30 a.m. that a pedestrian had been hit by an 18-wheeler on eastbound I-30 in the area between Erby Campbell and FM 548.

The pedestrian was dead when officers got to the scene. Based on physical evidence, investigators say it appears the pedestrian was in the lane of travel when hit and killed. The identity of the pedestrian could reportedly not be determined at the time of the accident.

Later in the morning around 5:03 a.m., the Royse City Police Department received a missing person report of a 22-year-old female from Royse City. The description of the female matched the description of the deceased pedestrian. As of Friday, the identity is being withheld pending positive identification.