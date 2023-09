Police said the little girl went missing early Monday morning. She was found safe hours later.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — A missing three-year-old has been found safe after going missing in Farmers Branch early Monday morning.

Police said the little girl had went missing at 4:45 a.m. on Springville Lane. The department shared her information on social media and an AMBER Alert was issued shortly after.

The department updated their alert on social media saying the three-year-old had been found as of 10:10 a.m. Monday.

No other information is available at this time.