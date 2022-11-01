Farmers Branch mayor resigns for 'personal reasons' with 6 months left in term

The mayor's resignation will be effective upon city council approval or eight days after the act, which would be Nov. 8.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — The mayor of Farmers Branch told city leaders he would be resigning Monday for "personal reasons," according to Farmers Branch officials.

Mayor Robert Dye submitted his resignation from the Mayor's office Monday night. He had six months left until the end of his term (May 2023). Dye had served more than five years as mayor and was elected twice by voters.

Soon after the announcement of his resignation, the former mayor's photo and information were removed from the city's contact information website page and replaced with a label where his photo used to be saying, "Position of Mayor -- currently vacant."

In an open letter to the city, Dye referenced some milestones the city accomplished during his administration, which included new parks, a solar farm and several substantial tax cuts. Grand Prairie did not provide any more details as to why Dye was resigning.

The mayor's resignation will be effective upon city council approval or eight days after the act, which would be Nov. 8.

In his absence, Mayor Pro Tem David Merritt will preside at city council meetings. Merritt was first elected in 2021, and his current term expires in 2024.

According to the city charter, the council will make an appointment to fill the remainder of Dye's term during a future meeting.