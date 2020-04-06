Farmer Branch police ask for help in search for missing man

Farmers Branch police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.
Alfoster Thomas was last seen near Webb Chapel Road and Longmeade Drive.
Police say Thomas is around 5'6" and has braided hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and red pants.
No other information was available about Thomas and his situation.
Anyone with information about his location can contact police at 972-484-3620.
