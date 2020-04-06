x
Farmer Branch police ask for help in search for missing man

Police say Alfoster Thomas was last seen in the area of Webb Chapel Road and Longmeade Drive.
Credit: Farmers Branch PD
Alfoster Thomas

Farmers Branch police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man. 

Alfoster Thomas was last seen near Webb Chapel Road and Longmeade Drive.

Police say Thomas is around 5'6" and has braided hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and red pants.

No other information was available about Thomas and his situation.

Anyone with information about his location can contact police at 972-484-3620.

