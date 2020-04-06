Farmer Branch police ask for help in search for missing man

Police say Alfoster Thomas was last seen in the area of Webb Chapel Road and Longmeade Drive.

Farmers Branch police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

Alfoster Thomas was last seen near Webb Chapel Road and Longmeade Drive.

Police say Thomas is around 5'6" and has braided hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and red pants.

No other information was available about Thomas and his situation.

Anyone with information about his location can contact police at 972-484-3620.

