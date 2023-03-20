Fandoms unite at All-Con 2023 in Dallas

Check out some of the great cosplay seen at this year's event.

DALLAS — The 19th annual All-Con Dallas took place last weekend at the Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre.

The convention bills itself as "an outreach to all fandoms inclusively."

Over a four-day period, there were hundreds of events for fans of all genres, such as cosplay, gaming, performances and more.

This year featured Peanuts voice actors Melanie Kohn, who voiced Lucy, and Duncan Watson, who voiced Charlie Brown.

Other attractions included the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, a Blues Brothers police car and a full-size 1970s Battlestar Galactica Viper fighter.

In addition there were activities such as escape rooms, laser tag, mini-golf, a craft room, a burlesque show -- in summary, there was a lot to do!

And, of course, no pop culture convention would be complete without cosplay.

There were cosplayers of all ages portraying their favorite characters from movies, TV, anime, comics and video games.