'I just want her back': Family visits crash site where couple, newborn son were killed on Highway 360 access road

A mother and daughter wanted to see the area where a crash claimed the life of their loved ones. Police arrested the driver on suspicion of drunk driving.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The families of the victims of a fatal crash in Arlington visited the roadside memorial for the first time Thursday. They even added a balloon with the words "baby boy."

The small heart-shaped light blue balloon is dedicated to the newborn son of crash victims Alexius Mills and the boy's father, Justin Dike.

The couple and baby did not survive getting hit by an SUV while parked on a Highway 360 access road on a Saturday morning.

The first-time visit for Alexius' sister and mother didn't come easy, even after much talk about doing it.

"We have been talking about it for about a week. We didn't really want to come here but wanted to see," said Leddy Harris.

Leddy and her mother, Pamela Parker, wanted to see where police say 31-year-old Adan Garcia crashed into the couple. Authorities suspect Garcia of drunk driving at high speeds moments before the crash.

The couple's newborn son was delivered at the hospital and was named Wyatt Dexter. He eventually passed away.

As part of their own tribute to the victims, Thursday morning Dike's family planted flowers.

"Roses were her favorite flower. She loved roses. So, they put that there, and for her baby boy they planted flowers that will still grow," said Harris. "After going through her address book we found out that Alexius had enrolled in nursing school. She planned to surprise the family. She wrote down her start date and her graduation date."

Although this is their first time at the crash site, Harris shared what she learned from portions of the video of the entire crash. She believes the video is from a traffic camera on Highway 360. Harris explained that authorities would only show her part of the video.

Dike had pulled over and had just finished changing his flat tire, according to family. He didn't have the correct tool to tighten the lug nuts and called Alexius but didn't want her to come to the Highway 360 access road. However, she insisted.

Justin was on his way to work when he caught the flat. His family shared with WFAA that having a son on the way motivated him to work even harder to take care of his child.

Harris said, "[The suspect] saw Justin laying on the ground helpless. He had enough sense to walk around his vehicle, get something out of his vehicle and run."

"I want him held accountable. I want him to spend the rest of his life behind bars so that he doesn't do this to any other family," said Pamela Parker.

As part of their effort towards justice, Harris shared their impact statement to the judge with WFAA. She wants the court to know just how much they're hurting from the day that changed their lives forever.

"Saturday, October 16, 2021, is the day I was given the gut-wrenching news that You had taken the life of my baby sister and my precious nephew. In an instance, due to your negligence and your selfish decisions, an entire family was taken away too soon," said Harris.

Harris knew bringing mom to the roadside memorial would not be easy. That's because everyone in the family knew Alexius had a special place in mom's heart.

Parker watched her daughter struggle at times but always stood by her. They have always celebrated her victories and Alexius had just started living her best life, according to family members. She had just had a great time with her 12-year-old daughter during birthday celebrations for the pre-teen.

Alexius and mother had grown even closer over the past few years, and everyone in the family knew about their special bond.

Harris said, "She and my mother were very, very close."

"I just want her back," said Pamela Parker.

FULL VICTIM IMPACT STATEMENT:

To most, that day is just a date but to myself, four innocent children & many more that is the day our lives were forever changed.

Saturday, October 16th, 2021, is also the day you chose your own selfish wants over the lives of three innocent individuals forever taking their right to life & a future.

Saturday, October 16th, 2021, is the day I was given the gut-wrenching news that you had taken the life of my baby sister and my precious nephew.

In an INSTANCE due to your negligent & selfish decisions, an entire family was taken way too soon.

In an instance because of your decision to drive under the influence that morning four children were left without a mother & now mourn the loss of their baby brother.

Because of you their mother & my sister will never get to see them graduate, go to college, see them get married, take them shopping or even offer them life advice.

Because of you, a first-time father with a beautiful young family who was eagerly awaiting the birth of his first biological child never got to hold his baby boy.

Because of you, our little angel never got the opportunity of life or a future.

Because of you the lives of two families are now turned upside down desperately trying to pull together and care for the beautiful children left behind because of YOU & your selfish choice to drive impaired. While also mourning our own loss of our daughter, sister, son, brother, nephew, and friend.

Because of this man's selfish choice to not only drive impaired but also his refusal to even attempt to render aid he not only took the life of three, but he permanently changed the lives of so many.

This man even after looking my dying sister in her eyes still chose to run away like a selfish coward. While she was desperately trying to survive not just for herself, not because she wasn’t selfish like this man but for the life, she was carrying & the children she had to live for. He chose to run, run away instead of rendering aid.

Saturday, October 16th, 2021, is by far the worst day of our lives but I hope it also becomes your worst day as well. I pray that day was your last day to ever have the opportunity to choose your selfish indulgences over the lives of anyone else.

I’d like to say I can offer you forgiveness but I’m not ready nor do I know if I will ever be.

What I can say is that I hope this court holds you accountable to the full extent of the law & you spend many days & nights thinking of the lives you took & the children you left behind without a mother…because that is the only closure we will ever get.

Sincerely,