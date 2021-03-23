Family, friends searching for body of missing kayaker who fell into Benbrook Lake

Loved ones believe 18-year-old Jose Reyes drowned, according to a family friend. They said he was not wearing a life jacket.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Friends and family are continuing to look for 18-year-old Jose Reyes, who was last seen Sunday kayaking in Benbroook Lake.

Around 7:15 p.m. the current took him, a family friend said Monday. Reyes' kayak, shoes and oar were found, but his body was not. The family believes he drowned, according to a family friend. Reyes was not wearing a life jacket.

Game warden officials said they and the Benbrook Fire Department were notified Reyes was missing around 10:30 p.m. Sunday and searched for Reyes until 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials said they don't know exactly where or how the kayak overturned, but have a general area to search based on the wind.

Crews returned at 8 a.m., stopped for a thunderstorm, then began searching around 2 to 3 p.m. Monday. They will stop searching when it gets dark and will continue to search Tuesday morning, officials said.