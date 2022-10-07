Family and friends gathering to celebrate Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth

"This family is lovely," family friend Cliff Sparks said. "They're giving. They love their sister. They love their mother. They love their family."

FORT WORTH, Texas — As family and friends of Atatiana Jefferson continue to wait for justice, many are gathering to remember her and celebrate what she meant to those who knew her.

Friday through Sunday, the Atatiana Project will be organizing the third annual "Pull Up For Tay" weekend. The purpose of the many events is for family and friends to come together as a community to celebrate Atatiana.

Cliff Sparks is a family friend who got involved with the events last year and also helps organize the parade. He said it was an easy decision to help the Jefferson family.

"This family is lovely," Sparks said. "They're giving. They love their sister. They love their mother. They love their family. I believe nobody should have to go through this. Through the drama that they're going through. They're going through a lot. If I can help out and be a part of something that can make a difference, then I love to do it."

In August 2022, officials set a new trial date for Aaron Dean, the now-former Fort Worth police officer, who shot and killed Jefferson at her home in October 2019.

Jury selection is set for Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, and the trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 5, according to a scheduling order from 396th District Court Judge George Gallagher.

Dean is charged with murder in Jefferson's death. He fatally shot her while responding to a welfare check at her home, police said.

Friday's event is called the Community Meet & Greet: Community Karaoke. There will be a live DJ, karaoke and food served as well. It is happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1203 E. Allen Ave. in Fort Worth.

Saturday event is called the Tay Day Parade & Community Festival. The parade starts on Evans Avenue and goes towards Hillside Community Center where the festival will then take place. Local artists and vendors will also be in attendance. The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday's event is called the Atatiana Project Gala. The gala is happening at the Ashton Depot in Fort Worth and guests will be asked to dress in formal attire. The event is happening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.